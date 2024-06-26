Casper Fire Contained, Temporary Road Closures in Place

UPDATE: Investigators say the fire was caused by a local using a propane weed burner to clear weeds on their property when the fire spread out of control.

Several callers had reported the fire in a field between Robertson Road and the bank of the North Platte River. When they arrived they found about a half of an acre on fire. They were able to quickly attack and suppress the fire without further spreading.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a wildfire at 10:10 a.m. near Robertson Road and Buckboard Road.

As of 10:42 a.m. the fire was contained, but units remain on scene to cool down hot spots.

"Please use extreme caution in the area as apparatus and firefighters continue to operate. Please abide by all temporary road closures ordered by the Casper PD" wrote the agency in a news release.

