Casper FFA Attends National Competition with Not One, But Two Teams

Natrona County High School students excelled at the National FFA Convention, showcasing their leadership, problem-solving, and analytical skills while shining with their superior knowledge of agriculture.

The Casper FFA chapter qualified for nationals with two teams, the Meats Evaluation team and the Parliamentary Procedure team.

“It is always a great accomplishment for our students to compete at the national level. Out of the 71,000 members and guests that attend the National convention, less than 1% are there to compete,” shared Timi Reynolds, Casper FFA Advisor. “As a past member of the Casper FFA Chapter, it has been such a privilege to help students in the chapter excel in their events, experience the National FFA Convention, and showcase their skills and talents at the national level. I am so proud of how these students did at the National FFA Convention, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for these students and the Casper FFA Chapter as a whole!”

At the convention, two former Casper FFA members and NCSD graduates, Miranda Dickinson and Nicholas Gutierrez, were honored as esteemed American FFA Degree recipients -- the highest achievable degree in the National FFA Organization.

Congratulations to all student participants for their extraordinary success!

Please see the results from the National FFA Convention below:

Meats Evaluation

Gold Emblem recognition (top 1/3 of placings) and 4th in the Nation.

Team Members:

Jonathan Danford

Noah Danford

William Gutierrez

Trevor Campbell - earned recognition as the 6th high individual in the Nation!

Coached by Burt Andreen and Alex Wolf

Parliamentary Procedure

Silver Emblem Recognition and 24th in the Nation

Team Members:

Emerson Hornecker

Garrett Burkett

Spencer Hansen

Harper Pollock

Samantha Toombs

Madison Dickinson

Coached by Timi Reynolds and Burt Andreen

"FFA chapters across the district provide exceptional opportunities for students to be involved with serving their community, growing their leadership skills, and learning more about all aspects of the agriculture industry," shared Tanya Southerland, NCSD Director of Public Relations. "Throughout the year, students work dedicatedly to excel as chapters, teams, and individuals with livestock evaluation competitions, individual competitions, and other team and community service projects."

The mission of the Casper FFA Chapter follows the nationwide motto of FFA, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.” Working to give back to others while encouraging school spirit, Casper FFA students participate and volunteer their time for numerous community service and leadership activities, including their annual Rake N Run Event, Can-O-Treat Food Drive, Blanket and Sock Drive, and many others.

