Casper Felon Accused of Firing Semi-Automatic at a Suburban in a Back Alley

A Casper man was arrested after a back alley shooting near McKinley Street on December 4th.

Jordan Lee Bernard is being charged with aggravated assault and battery, possession of a deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangering, and property destruction of more than $1,000. The penalty for these crimes combined is more than three decades behind bars.

Bernard is being represented by Public Defender Marty Scott. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rosty. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier originally set bond at $100,000 cash or surety, but reduced it to $10,000 cash or surety at Bernard's preliminary hearing.

The investigation began on Dec. 4th when law enforcement was called to Albertson's West around 5:00 a.m. Investigators found a suburban with two bullet holes and a broken tail lamp from an alleged crow bar attack.

Evidence located in the alley showed that the rifle used was a semi-automatic, possibly an AK-47, based on bullet casings and puncture holes in the alleged victim's vehicle. This per an affadavit from the charging document.

The case was bound over to Natrona County District Court on January 3.

