The City of Casper, in partnership with the Community Recreation Foundation, will host a Family Pool Party at Mike Sedar Pool on Saturday, June 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event promises to be a fun-filled “Tropical Splash Bash” experience for participating families.

“The evening is designed to bring families across our community together for a memorable summer celebration in a safe, welcoming environment,” said Recreation Coordinator Mariah Spearman.

Admission to the event is free, but space is limited based on the facility’s capacity. Entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

All standard pool rules will be enforced during the event. Children age 7 and under must always be accompanied by an adult in the water. In addition to open swim, the event will feature refreshments, snacks, and raffle prize giveaways. Raffle participants must be present to win.

This event is made possible through the generous support of the Community Recreation Foundation, which helps fund recreation opportunities and events that enrich the Casper community.

'It's Sploot Season' says the National Park Service June 23, 2025. The National Park Service took to Facebook to share photos of animals "splooting."

“Splooting is when an animal sprawls out, usually face down with all arms and legs sticking out. Why the sploot? It could be that an animal wants an all-body stretch, it’s simply a comfortable and relaxing position, or stretching out on a cooler surface may help lower their body temperature. Splootacular!" Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM