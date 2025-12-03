There’s something magical about wandering through a small-town downtown at Christmastime. Twinkling lights reflect off shop windows, the scent of pine and fresh-baked cookies fills the air, and each boutique seems to hold a little treasure waiting to be discovered. From handmade ornaments to cozy winter wear, holiday décor, and gifts for everyone on your list, strolling through local shops turns a simple errand into a festive adventure. It’s the perfect way to find something special while supporting your neighbors and soaking in that unmistakable holiday cheer.

Casper shoppers can indulge in style and sweets during the Downtown Chocolate Walk on Thursday, December 4th, from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitors can enjoy complimentary chocolate treats while shopping the boutique’s special Chocolate Walk sale.

Pick up your passports at Gear Up and Alpenglow Natural Living. Printable passports will be live on the shop downtown website earlier Thursday Dec. 4th, but no stamps can be collected until 4pm.

Participants can also collect stamps from downtown businesses for a chance to win prize baskets. To qualify for the grand prize, shoppers must gather three receipts from downtown purchases during the Thursday Chocolate Walk event.

And don't forget Tinsel Tuesday every Tuesday until Christmas!

Participating Stores will be open late till 7 PM in Downtown Casper to help shoppers get their Holiday Shopping done!

The growing list of participating businesses includes:

The Shade Tree

Wyomade

Saguaro Spa

Lovely Lemon Juice Co

Alpenglow Natural Living

Chozen Yogurt

Jade Elephant Beads

Wool and Whimsy

Gear Up

Wind City Books

The Cadillac Cowgirl

Denaj Permanent Jewelry

Bookin' It

Art 321

Fashion Crossroads Inc

A Place For Passion

Sword N Stones

Oats and Goats

Wyo Shirt and Gift

Floral Rhino

