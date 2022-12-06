After three readings and several months of work with the LGBTQ advisory group, the Casper city council has passed a nondiscrimination ordinance that would add penalties if people are discriminated against based on various protected classes.

Get our free mobile app

The ordinance change was initially proposed by the council-appointed LGBTQ advisory committee and will make Casper one of a few cities in the state to pass this type of ordinance.

The ordinance would add a penalty of up to $750 in fines and six months in jail for assault, assault, and battery, damaging property based on the protected classes,

It would also add a fine of up to $750 if someone is discriminated against based on the protected class in housing, employment, and public accommodations.

Besides correcting two grammatical errors, the council passed an amendment to the ordinance that would strike age from the list of protected classes.

Council member Amber Pollock said they would like to consider adding age again at some point in the future but want to discuss that part of the issue more before adding it to the ordinance.

The vote, as was the case at the two other readings, was almost unanimous with only council member Steve Cathey voting against it.

Several dozen people showed up to the meeting, with most of them providing commentary on the ordinance both for and against for over two hours.

Of the people that spoke for the ordinance, they said that it would show the world that Casper is accepting, it would help slow the number of people leaving the community, and while it wouldn't stop violence against protected classes it would help to send a message.

Of the people that spoke against the ordinance, people brought up issues with the bill such as whether it will help minority communities, its enforceability, whether people will be required to hire a certain way, whether it will compel certain types of speech, that it is too different from other nondiscrimination ordinances, and that people will be discriminated against because of the ordinance.

In response to those that spoke against it, several council members attempted to address several of the points brought up, with council member Kyle Gamroth pointing to the high burden of proof as a reason to not worry about the impact it will have.

Carol Smith came up to comment on the ordinance and said that there is a large issue of pedophilia due to people in the transgender community.

In the discussion of the ordinance, council members Pollock and Jai-Ayla Southerland both said that they took issue with the type of language brought up by Smith.

Casper Summer Fun Photo Album 2022