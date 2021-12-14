At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council decided to approve several of the rate increases proposed by the city managers officer for sewage, water, and trash removal services.

The rate increases for the various services were needed in order to prevent the city from dipping into reserve funds or from running out altogether.

For sewer, the council accepted an increase to rates of 11% over the next several years, which equates to around $3 to $4 in increased cost.

When it comes to water treatment, the council agreed with the city manager's office that an increase of 6% would lead to an increase of between $1.50 and $3.50.

For waste removal, there was both balefill, which would increase by one dollar or two dollars over the next few years, while refuse removal has a $5 increase from 2022 to 2023, a $1.44 increase the following year, and no increase for the next two years after that.

During the meeting, city manager Carter Napier showed the council the various ways in which lowering the rate increase would give that particular fund less money over the next several years.

Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said that there is the possibility that because citizens voted against the specific six-cent tax in November, there's the possibility that citizens may vote against a one-cent tax next year.

While Napier said that is unlikely due to how much support the one-cent tax has had since 1981, it is a possibility that would dramatically reduce the amount of money the city has at its disposal.

Napier said that because of the unusually high inflation that the country is experiencing, that also has necessitated a rate increase in order to cover the increased costs for various materials such as PVC piping and steel.