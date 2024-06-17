Casper Council Look to Secure $1M Grant Funding from WYDOT for Pedestrian Bridge

At tomorrow's meeting the Casper city council anticipate submitting an application to secure $1 million in funding from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to help with the second construction phase of the Paradise Valley to Robertson Road Trail—a project that is estimated to cost around $1.9 million total.

The monies will be used to install a pre-fabricated pedestrian bridge to, hopefully, create a safe route for non-drivers to get to neighborhoods along schools in West Casper.

Accepting funding from WYDOT through the TAP program requires a 9.51% local match, which the City would supply with One Cent money. The additional $830,084.37 would come from unused funds from the construction of Phase One, including one cent funds and private funds raised by the Platte River Trails Trust.

The project is being overseen by Terry Cottenoir, the engineering technician in the Public Services Department.