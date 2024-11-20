Casper contracts with Civil Engineering Professionals for I-25 work, amends other contract

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved a contract and contract amendment with Civil Engineering Professionals Inc. for work to be completed on Interstate 25.

The first contract, in the amount of $45,000, is for water and storm sewer improvements as the Wyoming Department of Transportation prepares to reconstruct I-25 from McKinley Street to East Yellowstone Highway. The funding will come from the city’s water and sewer reserves.

Casper owns and maintains the mains within the project’s corridor that are aging and in need of replacing. CEPI will replace a 6-inch cast-iron water main that crosses under I-25 adjacent to Jane Street, a sewer main crossing adjacent to North Beverly Street, a 12-inch ductile iron and cast-iron water main near North Huber Street and vitrified clay sanitary sewer mains, also near North Huber Street.

The council also passed a resolution amending its contract with CEPI on the I-25 and Casper Marginal Combined Beautification Project, extending from Poplar Street to East Yellowstone Highway. The amendment totals $26,250.

Work in the original agreement included engineering, design and more at three locations. However, work in the initial agreement did not include construction administration in the scope of CEPI’s duties. The amendment adds construction administration, as well as additional funding for work from Poplar Street to McKinley Street.