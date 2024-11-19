Casper completes College Drive path project

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper recently completed a project to add a multi-use path along College Drive, with the Casper City Council officially authorizing its final acceptance certificate of the project on Tuesday.

The path extends along College Drive, between West 18th Street and Poplar Street, and was funded with $400,000 from the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

According to council documents, the WYDOT program requires local public agencies to submit a certificate of project completion prior to the reimbursement of the final 10% of project funds.