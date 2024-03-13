Casper College Women’s Basketball Team Hosts Title IX Championships This Weekend

The Casper College Lady T-Birds are hosting the 2024 Region IX Women’s Basketball Tournament March 14-16.

By finishing first in Region IX North for the seventh consecutive time, the Thunderbirds had a bye during first-round north tournament action.

The T-Birds will take their (25-5, 11-1 North) record and begin play on Thursday against the McCook Community College Indians (11-18, 4-6 South) at 7 p.m.

The winner of that game will then play against either the Otero Rattlers (13-16, 8-2 South) or the Eastern Wyoming College Lancers (15-15, 8-4 North).

That game will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The championship game will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The winner of the Region IX Tournament will attend the 2024 NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship at the Ford Wyoming Center from March 26 through April 1.

Tickets for each game are $8 for adults 18 and over, $5 for seniors 60 and over, $5 for students 7-17 with their current student ID, and free for those 6 and under.

Tournament passes are also available and are $20 for adults and $12 for seniors and students.

Tickets will be available at the door of the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium on the Casper College campus. Fans can download the tournament bracket at tbirds.cc and livestream the game.