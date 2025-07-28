Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

The 2024-2025 Casper College Lady Thunderbirds Volleyball team was honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association recently as a recipient of the AVCA Team Academic Award sponsored by INTENT.

The award honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

“It is very exciting to see that the record-setting, on-court successes during the 2024-25 season have extended to the classroom,” said AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon. “The fact that more programs earned the Team Academic Award than ever before is evidence of how committed our coaches are when it comes to helping their players reach their goals as both students and athletes.”

The Lady T-Birds were just one of 11 teams from the National Junior College Association Division I level to receive this recognition.

The NJCAA teams winning the AVCA Team Academic Award are: Casper College, Colby Community College, College of Southern Idaho, Daytona State College, Eastern Wyoming College, Florida Southwestern State College, Laramie County Community College, New Mexico Military Institute, Salt Lake Community College, Trinity Valley Community College, and Yavapai College.

The Birds will compete in a scrimmage game against the Northeastern Junior College Lady Knights on Saturday, Aug. 16, at noon MDT in Sterling, Colorado. The 2025-2026 season will open as the team competes in the North Platte Community College Tournament. The T-Birds will play against the McCook Community College Lady Indians at 2 p.m. MDT and then go against NPCC at 6 p.m. MDT.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association’s mission is to advance the sport of volleyball with AVCA coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development. The AVCA represents women’s volleyball, men’s volleyball, and beach volleyball coaches and works to increase exposure and recognition for the sport of volleyball.

INTENT is a game-changing, digital platform that links student-athletes, along with military special ops veterans, to a powerful network of candidate-seeking employers. The tech, information, and internet company guides student-athletes and service members toward professional and personal success in life after sports and service.