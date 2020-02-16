Casper College Sweeps Northwest

The Casper College basketball made their homecoming games and positive experience with wins over Northwest of Powell on Saturday afternoon at the Erickson Gym. The T-Bird women, ranked 16th in the country overwhelmed the Lady Trappers 75-52 to get to 24-3 overall and 11-1 on Region IX north play. The T-Birds rang up 27 points in the 1st quarter and never looked back, even though they only scored 10 in the 2nd quarter. Natalia Otkhmezuri once again led Casper College in scoring with 19 and Juneau Jones added 16.

The Casper College men steamrolled Northwest 122-70 on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 65 point effort in the first half. The T-Birds connected in 17, 3 pointers out of 33 attempts and shot 60% from the field in the game. David Walker and Jalen Harris each had 20 for C.C. and both T-Bird will have huge home games on Wednesday night as they'll host Gillette College.