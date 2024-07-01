Casper College Student Wins at UW Entrepreneurship Competition

Casper College press release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Casper College freshman Susan Noah walked away with the $1,250 prize for the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition in the Top Submission, Female Entrepreneur category.

Noah, an entrepreneurship major at CC, began her business proposal for the competition in October 2023. She started the competition with a three-page executive summary. Her summary paper was accepted, and she entered Round 2, where she had to provide the panel of judges with a six-page business concept and participate in an eight-minute Zoom presentation followed by eight minutes of questions.

The entrants were reduced to a field of eight, and Noah was the only freshman. For the competition, Noah had to provide a 22-page business report. With the help of business instructor Jim Chappellow, Noah completed the paper in April. “Mr. Chappellow helped me write the 22-page business report through an independent study class,” said Noah.

Noah worked on the competition for nearly an entire school year from October through April while taking classes toward her entrepreneurship degree at Casper College. “Writing the plan presented me with a massive learning curve. I had only taken an introduction to business class when I began,” Noah recalled. This past spring semester alone, Noah successfully completed an impressive 20-credit schedule.

Noah’s proposed business is called UniquiClay Creative Studio. “I have been doing pottery for years. My love for pottery combined with my desire to be a business owner was recognized by the judges,” she said.

At the live competition held in Laramie at the University of Wyoming, Noah received support from family and friends and Joseph Meeks, CC business instructor. “A big part of her success was the support she received from people who believed in her and her idea,” said Meeks.

“She will be successful. She is an outstanding student. Susan was always prepared and ready and paid attention in the two classes she took from me. She was very interested in the competition and put a lot of work into it,” noted Meeks.

Noah’s win marked the first time that a student from Casper College won an award at the annual competition, which occurs each year. “It’s very uncommon that a freshman from a community college makes it,” said Meeks.

During the competition, Noah’s mom was very excited, and when her daughter was named the female entrepreneur, she … “ was jumping up and down and crying. I am so thankful for my mom and the time she spent helping me to succeed,” said Noah.

