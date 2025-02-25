Casper College’s Emmy Finlinson signs to play soccer at Sul Ross State University

CASPER, Wyo. — It took one whirlwind trip out to west Texas just last week to convince Casper College soccer player Emmy Finlinson on her next move.

“They flew me out, and I met the coaches and met the girls, and I love that small town,” she said during a signing ceremony at Casper College on Tuesday afternoon.

Filinson, originally from Saratoga Springs, Utah, has committed to play soccer at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, a small college town about three hours from El Paso and about two hours from Odessa.

Emmy Finlinson poses with her Casper College teammates during a signing ceremony at Casper College after committing to play soccer at Sul Ross State in Texas. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

“I thought Casper was small,” she said. “We have 59,000 people where I come from in Utah, and there it’s like 6,000.”

“It’s warm; it was like 65 degrees when I was there, so soccer all year round!” she said.

Finlinson was the T-Birds’ starting goalkeeper over the past two years, according to a Casper College release. She played 28 games with 24 starts, and had an overall GGA of .76, and a save percentage of 79%. Sul Ross State’s Lady Lobos went 2–14 overall for the 2024 season playing in the Lone Star Conference.

“We know she will do well at the next level, and look forward to watching her success,” said Assistant Women’s Coach Jocelyn Norcross in the release.

Finlinson is pursuing a degree in pediatric nursing.

Emmy Finlinson participates in a signing ceremony at Casper College after committing to play soccer at Sul Ross State in Texas. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)