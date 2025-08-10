Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

Faith Anders is the new head coach for the Casper College Rodeo team. She is also the first woman to hold that position in school history. Rounding out the coaching staff is Casper native Kris Newman.

“Faith and Kris both bring a genuine, lifelong passion for rodeo,” said Corey Peacock, Ph.D., vice president for student services. “They are passionate about developing student-athletes both inside and outside of the arena.”

Anders’ relationship with rodeo began at a young age when her father coached in the Central Rocky Mountain Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, the same region in which Casper College competes. “I was young, but I soaked up every minute of it, dreaming of the day I got to wear a vest,” she recalled.

Anders rodeoed in high school at Elizabeth High School in Elizabeth, Colorado, where she qualified for the National High School Finals for three consecutive years from 2015 to 2017. She spent her first two collegiate years at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, and won that school’s NJC Top Cowgirl Award in both 2018 and 2019. After graduating from NJC with an Associate of Science degree in sports medicine, Anders headed to the University of Wyoming, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology and health promotion.

Those six years of college were eventful for Anders, as she served as the NIRA CRMR event director from 2018-2021, qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo from 2021-2023, was the NIRA CRMA all-around and goat tying regional champion in 2021, was the NIRA CRMR student director from 2021-2023, and was the UW rodeo team captain from 2022-2023.

Following her graduation from UW, Anders started as a basketball coaching intern at her former high school. Then, in 2023, she was hired as the assistant rodeo coach at Missouri Valley College. The rodeo coaching bug bit Anders as a junior in college when she began giving lessons and teaching at clinics and camps. “My passion for sharing the craft only grew as I went through college. That dream became a reality when I took the assistant coaching position at Missouri Valley College in 2023.”

Faith credits her time at Missouri Valley as “a wonderful learning experience to learn from one of the top award-winning programs and head coaches across the NIRA.” Under Head Coach Ken Mason, the Missouri Valley Vikings were the reserve champions at the 2025 CNFR held in Casper in June.

For her six years competing in college rodeo in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, Anders has always been aware of Casper College. “Casper College has always had competitive members and held a reputation as a top program as far back as I can remember. I (am excited) to help Casper College continue this tradition, build a community of support for the team, and prove how wonderful a program exists at the home of the College National Finals Rodeo,” she said.

A former member of the Casper College Rodeo team from 2007-2011 under Head Coach Tom Parker, Newman comes back to Casper College as a part-time assistant coach. “I am a proud alumnus of Casper College and the University of Wyoming at Casper program. I have a deep-rooted connection to this institution. I am excited about the opportunity to give back to a place that played such a pivotal role in my personal and professional development.”

During his time in the rodeo arena, Newman competed in bull riding, saddle bronc, and team roping. At Casper College, Newman was a member of the first men’s team to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo, contributing to the team points as the top point earner in bull riding.

As a professional, Newman spent 13 years in the arena, competing in the Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo. “I’ve competed at some of the top rodeos in the nation, gaining firsthand experience in everything from entering and traveling to managing winnings and logistics,” Newman said.

Newman is a graduate of and a welding instructor at Kelly Walsh High School. Following graduation from Casper College with an Associate of Science in industrial arts and an Associate of Arts in general studies, Newman earned a Bachelor of Science in technical education from UW and a Master of Education from Lesley University.

“Casper College Rodeo has a long tradition of excellence and is an integral part of the Casper community,” said Peacock. “I am confident that, with the leadership of Faith and assistant coaches Jason and Kris, CC Rodeo is poised to enter its next chapter with the same commitment.”

The Casper College Men’s Rodeo team placed fourth in the nation at this year’s CNFR, with saddle bronc rider James Perrin from Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Canada, taking first place in saddle bronc. Competition for both the men’s and women’s teams begins on Sept. 5 at Chadron State College.

The remaining fall schedule includes Central Wyoming College Sept. 19-21, Sheridan College Sept. 26-28, Lamar Community College Oct. 3-5, and concludes at Laramie County Community College Oct. 10-12.

Central Wyoming Rodeo-Thursday Central Wyoming Rodeo-Thursday Gallery Credit: Libby Ngo, Frank Gambino