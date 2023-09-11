Casper College Offers ‘Mini KEY Camp’ for Fifth Graders
Casper College:
“Mini KEY Camp,” open to Natrona County fifth graders, is set for Monday, Oct. 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. Lunch, dinner, and snacks are provided.
Mini KEY offers a unique, hands-on learning experience facilitated by Casper College’s finest education majors. Similar to the renowned summer KEY Camp, the curricula in Mini KEY are designed to intrigue curious learners, while the activities inspire lifelong bonds between students. “We are eager to introduce fifth graders to our summertime KEY traditions through a condensed version of the original camp,” said Brittney Good, community education program coordinator.
The $57 camp registration is due by Monday, Oct. 9.
For more information, go here or call 307-268-3401 or email comm_ed@caspercollege.edu.