Casper College Offers ‘Mini KEY Camp’ for Fifth Graders

Casper College:

“Mini KEY Camp,” open to Natrona County fifth graders, is set for Monday, Oct. 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. Lunch, dinner, and snacks are provided.

Mini KEY offers a unique, hands-on learning experience facilitated by Casper College’s finest education majors. Similar to the renowned summer KEY Camp, the curricula in Mini KEY are designed to intrigue curious learners, while the activities inspire lifelong bonds between students. “We are eager to introduce fifth graders to our summertime KEY traditions through a condensed version of the original camp,” said Brittney Good, community education program coordinator.

The $57 camp registration is due by Monday, Oct. 9.

For more information, go here or call 307-268-3401 or email comm_ed@caspercollege.edu.

Casper College Theatre Practices "A Midsummer Night's Dream" The Casper College theatre group works hard to prepare for an upcoming spring performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." With one week to go, there's an excitement in the air as students recite lines. The director and designers are hard at work putting the final touches on the space meant to transport its audience into a magical and vibrant world of color and sound.

The aesthetic of the set was inspired by the National Association School of Theatre in Baltimore -- glittery with swirls of broken murals spiraling across the outside of the building. The team loved it so much they painted the floor of the set similiarly.