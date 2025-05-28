Casper College Men’s Soccer sends all six sophomores to the next level of competition

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

The Casper College Men’s Soccer team has announced that all six sophomore players will be heading to the next level of competition.

“These six student-athletes were part of the team that went to Nationals in 2023 and achieved the No. #1 Team GPA in the nation for the 2023-2024 academic year,” said Benjamin McArthur, head coach.

The six players are Linus Musialak, Kris Martial, Court Gonsalez, Yuseke Higuchi, Trae Bennett, and Akim Soulemana.

Musialak was a captain and 1st Team All-Region player in 2024. He will join NCAA D1 Umass Lowell in Lowell, Massachusetts, which competes in the American East Conference. In 2024, the River Hawks went 6-5-5 under Head Coach Kyle Zenoni.

Martial was a 1st Team All-Region player in 2024 and is joining NCAA D1 University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. USI competes in the Ohio Valley Conference, and during the 2024 season, the Screaming Eagles went 2-14-2 under Head Coach Mat Santoro.

Gonsalez, another 1st Team All-Region player and captain, will join the Mavericks of Colorado Mesa University. The NCAA D2 school in Grand Junction, Colorado, competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Under Head Coach Jon Fridal, the Mavericks went 5-10-2 in the 2024 season.

Higuchi, an Honorable Mention All-Region player in 2024, is heading to the NCAA D2 Golden Falcons of Felician University in Rutherford, New Jersey. Under Head Coach Brandon Levine, the Golden Falcons went 17-4-3 in 2024 while, according to McArthur, competing in the tough Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference and finished in the top eight in the nation for NCAA D2. “Yuseke will be joining former Casper College players Sho Horie and Kota Yamanashi at Felician,” McArthur said.

Bennett will play soccer for the NCAA D2 Warriors of Jessup University in Rocklin, California. The Warriors went 4-8-5 in 2024 under Head Coach Greg Lazaga while competing in the Pacific West Conference.

Soulemana, Honorable Mention All-Region in 2024, is transferring to Union Commonwealth University in Barbourville, Kentucky. The school is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. In 2024, the Bulldogs went 13-3-2 and competed at the Appalachian Athletic Conference under Head Coach Jonathan Shaw. McArthur said Soulemana will join former CC player Isa Bramble at UCU.

“These student-athletes have represented themselves, CC soccer, the CC campus, and the city of Casper in an exceptional way over the last two years. They have been tutors in the dorms, resident assistants in the dorms, leaders on campus and the soccer field,” said McArthur. “They are leaving a lasting impact at Casper College and CC Men’s Soccer. I am excited to follow their future success!” he exclaimed.

