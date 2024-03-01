Casper College Livestock Judging Team Wows in Recent Competitions

The Casper College Livestock Judging team found success during two recent contests: the Sioux City Empire Livestock Show held in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.

The college’s two sophomore teams and one freshman team competed at the Sioux City Empire, and all three teams placed. Casper Team 1 took third high team overall, high team reasons, high team cattle, third high team sheep and goats, and fifth high team swine. Casper Team 2 took fifth in team cattle. The Casper Freshman team took fifth in sheep and goats.

Individually, Robert Choma, Etna, placed ninth as overall individual, third in high individual reasons, seventh in high individual cattle, and sixth in high individual swine. Luke Raudebaugh, Butler, Ohio, took seventh in high individual reasons. Hunter Jensen, Vernal, Utah, was 10th high individual in reasons and ninth high individual in sheep and goats. Gavin Masters, Pinedale, placed fourth high individual in sheep and goats, and Jessica Wilkinson, Morrill, Nebraska, took second high individual in cattle.

Individually, two freshmen placed at the contest: Stetson Rothlisberger, McKinnon, was fourth high individual overall and ninth high individual in cattle, while Alaina Barger, Cascade, Montana, was eighth high individual in sheep and goats.

“I was so proud of our T-Birds at Sioux Falls,” said Heath Hornecker, coach. “Everyone worked hard, and it showed in the results.”

The following weekend, the sophomores headed to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete. The team had a large number of wins, as did individuals. As a team, the T-Birds placed third as the high team overall, third high team in reasons, third high team in sheep and goats, and third high team in cattle. The team was fourth high team in hogs and the fifth high team in horses.

On an individual level, Choma was third overall in hogs, 10th overall in sheep and goats and horses, and 11th overall. Kale Benton, Buffalo, took third overall individual in horses, Masters placed fifth overall in horses, and Raudebaugh took 12th overall in cattle.

“Our judges are a great group of individuals with talent and a strong work ethic. They did great in Fort Worth, and I am happy to be their coach, Hornecker said.

Wyoming Mountaineers of Casper College Archival Collection This collection was found unprocessed but was pieced together in stages over the course of a year, starting with the scrapbook and photo albums created by the WMCC. These items were found first and so were arranged and described at the collection level, and then as processing continued, the climbing vest and pitons were found, followed by various documents and articles written and published on the Mountaineers, all of which brought the collection together.

Highlights of the collection are the artifacts and documentation of the First Graduation Climb on Devils Tower in 1955, the 1956 Rappel off the side of the Casper Gladstone Hotel, and the climbs during the 50th Anniversary of Devils Tower. Documentation on the latter includes a feature in LIFE Magazine. Gallery Credit: Wyoming Mountaineers of Casper College Collection, CCA 11.vi.1989.01. Casper College Archives and Special Collections.

