Casper College issues update on new president search

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper College issued updates on their search for a new president on Monday afternoon.

The college announced the resignation of then-president Darren Divine in March. Soon after, the board announced that Dr. Brandon Kosine would serve as interim president during the search for a permanent replacement.

The Casper College board of trustees, and consultants from the Pauly Group are working on finding a replacement, and issued their tentative timeline in the release:

August/September 2024 — The Casper College board of trustees will begin reaching out to various college and community stakeholder groups to serve on the Presidential Search Committee to assist the trustees in evaluating potential candidates.

October 15-17, 2024 — Angela Provart, president of Pauly Group, will be on campus attending the board of trustees meeting and meeting with forums to discuss the challenges facing Casper College and the characteristics needed in the next president. The details will be announced soon after the fall semester begins.

A position profile will be developed based on these conversations.

Recruiting for applicants will begin in December with applications due in early February 2025.

The search committee will identify and interview semi-final candidates in mid-February.

Final candidates will be at Casper College meeting with the search committee and various constituency groups in late March. Once identified, these dates will be announced.

The board of trustees will select a candidate in early April 2025.

The selected candidate will begin in July 2025.