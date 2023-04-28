Casper College Hosts Powwow by the Indigenous Student Alliance

Casper College will host its first College Powwow, organized and sponsored by the Indigenous Student Alliance at the south end of the campus from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, according to political science instructor Daniel Gallegos.

The Traditional Powwow is open to all ages and the community.

In a traditional powwow, the categories are still split up like in a contest powwow, Gallegos said.

However, they do not dance for prize money, but rather pray while they dance.

They hold good intentions and thoughts for their people and family, and to help connect people and provide a time to socialize.

"We will be presenting gift baskets to the drum groups. It is an honor to have them travel to our location with their drum and have them sing for us," he said

The baskets symbolize items people use in their daily lives, Gallegos said. "We are saying we hope for their good health in their daily lives We have also made Tiny Tot gift bags for the kids."

The club started small and has grown to about 10 members.

Club president is Lysander Blackbird, and he is a two-spirit and of Northern Arapahoe and Assiniboine Sioux descent. He is an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe on the Wind River Reservation.