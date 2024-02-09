Casper College Hosting Sessions for High School Equivalency Ceritficates

Five sessions will be held for those seeking to earn their High School Equivalency Certificate on February 27 and 29. The information sessions will be held in the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College.

The first two sessions will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The other three sessions will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 9 a.m. and 1 or 6 p.m.

Those who have not graduated from high school, aged 25 and over, earn, on average, $682 a week compared to $853 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $8,892 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2022.

According to Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director of adult education and lifelong learning, the information session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through the CALC’s program.

In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the CALC provides English as a Second Language classes, and every student interested in more education will receive help finding a college and even a career pathway.

The service is free and open to the public. The High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math.

All sessions will be held at the CALC. Those wishing to attend one of the two information sessions on Feb. 27 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Feb. 28. Those wishing to attend one of three information sessions on Feb. 29 are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 28. Reservations can be made online or by calling 307-268-2230.

Linda Lyman Art Exhibit at the Casper College Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore