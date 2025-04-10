Casper College Forensics standout Dani Schulz headed to the University of Nebraska

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Standout Casper College speech and debate competitor Dani Schulz has signed with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. She will continue her forensics career on scholarship there beginning this fall.

A graduating sophomore and two-time Phi Rho Pi national gold medalist, Schulz has been a driving force behind Casper College’s continued success on the national stage, according to Doug Hall, co-director of Forensics at Casper College. “Dani represents everything we hope for in a student-competitor: intelligence, resilience, creativity, and kindness. She’s been a cornerstone of our team, and we couldn’t be more excited to watch her grow and thrive at the next level,” said Hall.

In 2024, Schulz brought home two national championships at the Phi Rho Pi National Tournament and is poised for another standout performance at this year’s tournament in Norfolk, Virginia. “Her work in interpretation and public address events has consistently earned top honors at regional and national levels,” Hall said, adding, “As team president, she has led with integrity, passion, and an unmatched work ethic, mentoring younger teammates while pushing herself to new competitive heights.

Schulz, the daughter of former CC debater Ashley (Landen) Schulz and Doug Schulz of Cheyenne, plans to major in education at UNL. “The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Speech and Debate program recognized Dani’s talent and commitment, awarding her a forensics scholarship to join their highly competitive program,” Hall noted.

“Dani’s signing marks another proud milestone for Casper College’s nationally recognized forensics program, which continues to provide a launchpad for student success in academics, performance, and leadership,” said Hall.

