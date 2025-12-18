Casper College students pursuing careers in construction now have a new opportunity for financial support. Oftedal Construction has established a scholarship specifically for students earning a certificate in Construction Staking and GPS Technology.

“Oftedal Construction is establishing the Construction Staking and GPS Technology Scholarship to help support students preparing to enter the construction workforce,” said Matt Gagnon, Oftedal Construction GPS Manager. “As construction technology continues to advance, there is a growing need for skilled workers who understand modern layout, staking, and GPS systems used in heavy civil construction.”

Three $500 scholarships will be awarded during the spring semester. To qualify, students must have at least a 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in six credit hours, be majoring in construction staking and GPS studies, and be taking CNTK 2530, Construction Staking and GPS.

Applicants are asked to submit a 150- to 300-word essay explaining why they want to take CNTK 2530, their career goals, and how they would use the scholarship. They may also include a letter of reference from an instructor or employer. Financial need is not required.

“This scholarship is intended to reduce barriers for students enrolling in CNTK 2530 and to encourage more individuals to pursue careers in construction, surveying, and related fields,” Gagnon added.

Oftedal Construction hopes the scholarship will strengthen the future construction workforce by supporting hands-on technical training and practical skills that are directly applicable in the field.

Casper College students can apply for this scholarship and others through the college’s scholarship portal.

State Wrestling Rewind! State Wrestling Rewind! Gallery Credit: Christina Spindler-Berta, Nicole Williams