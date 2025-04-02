Casper College Ag Department Hosts 45th Annual Lamb & Pig Sale

Casper College News Release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

The 45th Annual Lamb and Pig Sale, hosted by the Casper College Agriculture Department, will be held Saturday, April 5. The sale will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Grace Werner Agricultural Pavilion on the Casper College campus.

Consignors for the Saturday event will showcase the livestock they have consigned for the sale Friday, April 4, at 6 p.m. The viewing will determine the sale order on Saturday. Live show viewing will be available on the Casper College Agriculture Department Facebook page. Online bidding will be available through Willoughby Livestock Sales.

“People find this to be a great sale for high-quality livestock. Our consignors are known for breeding champions. Whether you are looking for your first 4H or FFA project, or you are a seasoned showman, there is something for everyone,” said Anne Wood, agriculture instructor.

Lamb consignors scheduled to attend are Bessler Club Lambs, Bower Livestock, Butler Brothers Livestock, Casper College Show Lambs, DeLong Club Lambs, Hornecker Livestock, KNK Livestock, KSL Lambs and Goats, Russell Show Lambs, Triple G Livestock, and Yellowstone Show Lambs.

Pig consignors scheduled to attend are AA Livestock, Black Show Pigs, Casper College Show Pigs, Trey Gladson, and Rathbun Show Pigs.

According to Wood, students are in charge of putting the sale together. Students gain real-world experience learning how to host an auction. They are responsible for sale preparations, set up, flyers, running the sale, office duties, load out, buyer numbers, collecting bids, prepping the college’s livestock for sale, and more.

For more information, contact Wood at 307-268-3128 or anne.wood@caspercollege.edu.

