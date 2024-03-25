Casper Coed Volleyball Tournament Attracts Teams from All Over the Region

The Casper Coed Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the City of Casper Recreation Department in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association, will be held Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, 2024.

It is anticipated that teams from all over the region will play in the tournament, including teams coming in from all over the state of Wyoming. Saturday play will consist of pool play which will determine the seeding for the Sunday double elimination bracket play.

Matches will be played at the Casper Recreation Center and various Natrona County School District facilities.

Various levels of play are offered for adult coed teams.

They include Competitive, Intermediate, and Novice Divisions. We hope teams of all playing levels will come out for a fun weekend, full of variety. Award plaques will be given to the top finishers in each division. Special discount hotel rates are available at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center for participants.

The $200 per team entry fee is due no later than Sunday, March 31st. Entries may be mailed or delivered to the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., Casper, WY 82601. Checks should be made payable to the City of Casper.

Online registrations are encouraged through www.crlasports.com. If additional information is needed, contact the Casper Recreation Center at (307) 235-8383 or visit the website.