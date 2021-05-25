The Casper City Council voted unanimously to allow open containers of alcohol in an expanded area from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, starting the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend and ending on Labor Day.

Originally the resolution had allowed from 5:00 pm to 12:00 am, however council member Kyle Gamroth said most bars are not open past 10:00 pm except for The Gaslight Social and The Office, so it was unnecessary to have the ordinance last until midnight.

Council member Bruce Knell said he thought more bars were open later, but after being told by other council members that there were not, the council agreed to amend the resolution.

The original area last year, from Yellowstone Garage to Elm and Yellowstone, east to Durbin on 2nd Street on both the north and south side on the sidewalk, ending at the Himalayan Restaurant, as well as the sidewalk of Yellowstone and Ash, to The Office on the west side of the street, will be expanded.

The new boundary also includes Yellowstone to Oak Street and Stalkups, which includes the eastern portion of Oak Street from Yellowstone to Midwest, as well as the nearby parking lot.

Any business that chooses to participate in the event needs to purchase stickers from the City Clerk's office that would be placed on the bottle of alcohol.