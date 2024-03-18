Casper City Council to Make Decision Concerning Public WiFi Enhancements at the Ford Wyoming Center

The City of Casper is seeking a Wi-Fi solution at the Ford Wyoming Center.

At tomorrow evening's council meeting they are scheduled to resolve the matter by authorizing a contract with Mountain West Technologies Corporation for whole building Wi-Fi, including the arena and seating bowl, which holds 8,000 people.

Currently, high-speed Wi-Fi in the building only exists for staff, there is no high-speed WiFi option for the general public.

Tens of thousands of people visit the Ford Wyoming Center annually, and many of them would like to be able to share their experiences online.

In 2020 a Distributed Antenna System was installed to boost cell service, but it only works for AT&T customers.

Per a memo from City Manager Carter Napier, the council earlier approved allocating funds from the FWC South Walkway Replacement project to provide public WiFi at the event center.

Mountain West Technologies was the lowest bidder and are a local vendor in Casper with the ability to provide internet service for 7,000 users at once.

Funding for the City's portion of the project will cost $86,493 and will come from One Cent monies allocated to enhancements at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The contract states that the services should be complete on or before June 30, 2024.