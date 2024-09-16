Casper City Council to consider drone software, towing contracts, among other spending

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council will consider authorizing a contract for drone software for the city’s police department and partnering with local towing companies to remove junk vehicles when it meets Tuesday evening.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway. The city will also stream the meeting on its official YouTube channel here.

The city may partner with E&F Towing Transport and Recovery Inc. and On The Hook LLC to tow junk vehicles from private properties when those vehicles violate Chapter 8.36 of the city’s code. If the council approves the contract, the companies will be on call for the City of Casper Code Enforcement Division and receive a flat rate of $195 per vehicle for their services, according to city documents.

“In the past, the towing/wrecker services provided the service for free, and attempted to recoup their costs through the sale of the junk vehicle. Unfortunately, it has become much more difficult for the towing/wrecker services to recoup their costs, and the City will need to begin paying for their services moving forward,” a memo to the council states. “As with all abatements, Code Enforcement will attempt to recoup any costs incurred for hiring the towing/wrecker services by invoicing the responsible parties.”

Also on the consent agenda is a council vote to spend $13,300 for drone monitoring software from DroneSense for the Casper Police Department.

Council documents say DroneSense enhances safety via its “robust platform that enables more efficient and informed decision-making during critical operations.” The software allows law enforcement to stream live video from drones, aids in precise mapping and geofencing, enables rapid drone deployment and allows for multiple agencies to collaborate by receiving the same information during complex operations.

The software comes with a three-year contract that requires annual payment.

The council will also consider spending $346,752 for 2,800 tons, or $123.84 per ton, of ice slicer from Dustbusters Enterprises Inc. in Evanston. Ice slicer melts snow and ice on roads. DEI was the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s low bidder on the product earlier this year. The city plans to store it at 1800 East K St., according to council documents.

The council’s resolutions consent agenda also includes:

Authorizing Change Order No. 3 to the Agreement with Crown Construction LLC for $1,090 and a time extension for the Washington Park Restroom Upgrades, Project No. 21-051. The order includes additional labor and materials to wire the electrical flush valves, the addition of piping and drain down valves for weatherization, and elimination of handicap signage, asphalt and paint striping from the scope of work. The time extension is for 39 calendar days.

Authorizing the renewal of the memorandum of understanding between the City of Casper and the Wyoming State Employees’ and Officials’ Group Insurance. The city joined the state group insurance in January 2020, and the current agreement ends Dec. 21, 2024. Renewal would cover the next five years, city documents state.

Authorizing an agreement with Cone Drive to procure a cone drive for the Hogadon riblet chairlift. Hogadon was shut down a week early during the 2023–24 ski season because its chairlift failed. City staff said the cone drive, manufactured solely by Timken Manufacturing and priced at $41,551.31, is needed to fix the chairlift.

Authorizing a Merchant Card Processing Agreement and an accompanying amendment for merchant card processing services at Hogadon Basin Ski Area. The council on May 7 approved moving forward with software from Entabeni Systems Inc. for ski resort operational software, and it requires a new merchant card processor, city documents state. Card processing will cost between 2.2% and 2.5% of aggregate credit card sales per year.

Authorizing Amendment No. 1 to the contract with Stearns, Conrad, and Schmidt Consulting Engineers Inc. for the old landfill remediation, Project No. 21-059. The amendment is for $25,000 to replace a 24-inch storm water pipe that’s in poor condition and adding a trench to prevent gas migration in the northeast corner, city documents state.

Authorizing a contract for LER Inc., doing business as Renner Sports Services, for the Washington Park Pickleball Courts, Project No. 24-009. The contract is for $397,688 for the design and construction of a post tension slab and surfacing to convert the southern tennis courts at Washington Park to pickleball courts.

Authorizing acceptance of a grant award from the Department of Homeland Security. The award is for $1.76 million to supplement personnel costs for three years to increase fire and emergency response staffing levels to national standards. City documents said the grant will fund wages and benefits for six personnel for three years.

The council’s agenda includes a consent portion for minute action as well. Those items are:

Approving the purchase of eight Motorola portable radios from Motorola Solutions for $43,945.57.

Authorizing the purchase of one UTV with accessories from Logistics Inc. in Norfolk,

Nebraska, for use by the Hogadon Basin of the Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities

Department for $46,983.

Authorizing the purchase of one new JCB 3CX-12 compact four-wheel drive backhoe loader for $104,179. It'll be used by the Cemetery Division of the Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department.

loader for $104,179. It’ll be used by the Cemetery Division of the Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department.

Authorizing the purchase of one new rough-area tractor mower with accessories from Midland Implement Co. in Billings, Montana, for $43,511.49. It'll be used by the Weed & Pest Division of the Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department.

from Midland Implement Co. in Billings, Montana, for $43,511.49. It’ll be used by the Weed & Pest Division of the Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department.

Authorizing the purchase of one new commercial container truck body for $46,216 from CMI Teco in Casper for use by the Refuse Division of the Public Services Department.

Authorizing the purchase of one new heavy-duty cab and chassis 4×4 truck with

platform body and accessories from Greiner Ford in Casper for $85,724.56 for use in the Water Distribution Division of the Public Services Department.

The council is expected to set Oct. 1 as the public hearing date for adoption of Budget Amendment No. 1 for Fiscal Year 2025 and for a zone change for Lots 1 through 4 of the Robertson Road Addition from planned unit development to one- to four-unit residential and general business.

A second reading for an ordinance to rezone 519 S. Poplar St. and 921 W. Midwest Ave. to general business is on the agenda, as is a third reading of an ordinance to approve a plat creating the Mount Hope Addition No. 2 at 2300 Hickory St.

