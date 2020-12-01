Casper City Council Tentatively Chooses Leaders for 2021

The Casper City Council, and incoming council members elected in the Nov. 3 general election, on Tuesday tentatively chose its leadership for 2021 during a straw poll.

Council members at its pre-meeting tentatively chose Mayor Steve Freel to serve a second term.

They chose council member and former Mayor Ray Pacheco to be vice mayor.

The positions would not be final until a formal vote is taken at the first council meeting in January and the leaders would be sworn in.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Reasons NOT to Move to Wyoming