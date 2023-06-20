Casper School Honored for Outstanding Leadership as Legacy School

Summit Elementary school was recently honored for its commitment to leadership, achieving the distinguished designation of a Leader In Me Legacy School.

Leader in Me is a pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade model developed with educators to build resilience and leadership in students.

The program is modeled after The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, Summit Bison practice empathy, teamwork, problem-solving, leadership, and more.

Earlier this year, Summit Elementary students and staff had an opportunity to share their school's exciting achievements and leadership philosophy with representatives from Leader In Me.

Led by the Lighthouse team, presentations outlined the positive impacts of their collective leadership culture on achievement, growth, and success for all members of their school community.

At that time, they weren’t certain if they would be named a Legacy School, but the collective sense of accomplishment and pride in their participation was evident.

A school must maintain its Lighthouse School certification for a minimum of eight years, exhibit innovation and sustainable levels of Lighthouse criteria growth, and continuously make a distinctive contribution to the Leader in Me community and/or education community at large to qualify to become a Leader in Me Legacy School .

Summit Elementary is one of fourteen globally recognized schools awarded Legacy School, the highest honor for Leader in Me schools.

These schools exemplify a strong leadership culture by unleashing the highest potential in students, staff, families, and their communities and serving as global beacons throughout the world!

"Congratulations, Summit Elementary, on this incredible recognition for your outstanding dedication and work in building leadership and life skills for students while supporting academic excellence" ~ Natrona County School District.

