Casper City Council Minute Action Set to Authorize Four Turf Utility Carts and Greens Roller

The Casper City Council meeting is set for tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Lyric.

Minute Actions scheduled include authorizing the purchase of four new turf utility carts for $40,446.60 for the Casper Municipal Golf Course as well as one new greens roller for $15,200.00 for the Casper Municipal Golf Course.

Other agenda items include an annual renewal of all City of Casper Liquor Licenses for Licensing from April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025.

They will consider an ordinance vacating a segment of alley abutting lots 5, 6, and 7, Kenwood Addition to the City of Casper, located on 816 South Jackson Street.

See the full agenda here.

