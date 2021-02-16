Casper City Council Approves Robertson Road Area Annexation

The Casper City Council on approved on third and final reading to annex into the city a strip of land on North Robertson Road along the North Platte River.

The ordinance passed with little discussion or comments from the public.

The city initiated the annexation process.

The land with 15 lots currently in Natrona County is surrounded by city land, and several of the residents receive city water, according to the agenda for the meeting.

The annexation will be known as the East Robertson Road Addition and rezoned as Urban Agriculture, and rezoned on one property from One Unit Residential to Urban Agriculture.

Properties on the land are developed and undeveloped, with 12 dwelling units and potential for 16 more.

City staff and elected officials met with area residents in the past year.

According to a memo from Community Development Director Liz Becher, the city had to prepare a report required by state law about the necessity for the annexation.

Among the findings in the report, "The annexation of the area is a logical and feasible addition to the City and the extension of the basic and other services customarily available to the residents of the City can reasonably be furnished to the area because the area is adjacent to properties currently being served by City services.

Tuesday, Mayor Steve Freel and council woman Lisa Engebretsen abstained from the vote. Both are in the real estate business.

