Casper City Council Accepting Applications for Ward I Vacancy

Casper, Wyo. (Sept. 27, 2023) – Following Bruce Knell’s resignation last week, Casper City Council invites Ward I residents to apply to fill the vacant seat. Applications are due Thursday, Oct. 12, and the appointed individual will serve until Jan. 7, 2025.

Ward I includes most of downtown and southern Casper. View a comprehensive ward map. All applicants must be registered voters and have lived in Ward I since at least September 2022. To apply, return your completed application and resume via email cityclerkrecords@casperwy.gov or in-person to the City Clerk’s Office at 123 West First Street. To be considered, all applications must be received by the City Clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 12.

In accordance with Wyoming State Statute, the eight sitting Councilors will select a replacement from valid applications. Interviews will be scheduled in October, after which a successor will be announced. The new appointee’s term will end Jan. 7, 2025; the subsequent four-year Councilor will be elected during the 2024 general election in November.

For more information, visit the webpage or call the City Clerk at (307)235-8258.