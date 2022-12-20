Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life

The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller.

Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community.

"There's one thing that you can't get more of. A person can't buy it...and that's time. We're grateful that Jeff now has more time to share with us, and his family." ~ Fire Chief Jacob Black

Harris is in the green, Miller in the blue; Casper Fire-EMS, Facebook Harris is in the green, Miller in the blue; Casper Fire-EMS, Facebook loading...

On the night of October 19th, Jeff Miller was playing racquetball with other athletes at Lifetime Health and Fitness in Casper when he suddenly became ill and collapsed. This per a Facebook post from the Casper Fire-EMS.

Miller's condition worsened, his heart stopped beating, and he wasn't breathing.

"Had he been anywhere else, under any other circumstances, this illness would have proven fatal. But, a man named Andrew Harris was there."

Harris saw that Jeff was in critical condition and started CPR. Other athletes quickly sprung into action calling 911 and assisting what Harris had started.

Casper Fire-EMS crews from A-Platoon Engine 5 and Rescue 1 arrived on scene, along with Paramedics and EMTs from Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center.

Responders quickly initiated Advanced Cardiac Life Support care and Miller's heart began beating again.

Miller was rushed to Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center and admitted to the Cardiac Cath Lab, where life-saving cardiac surgery was performed. After a stay in the ICU, he began the road to recovery.

In yesterday's award ceremony, Fire Chief Jacob Black remarked, "There's one thing that you can't get more of. A person can't buy it...and that's time. We're grateful that Jeff now has more time to share with us, and his family."

"Casper has always been a giving place. Whether that's money, goods, gifts, and Wind... Casper gives. What Andrew gave was a gift of his time and his skill, which turned into a gift of life. Our Fire Department is grateful to serve folks like Jeff and him, and we thank you all for that opportunity."

Casper Fire-EMS, Facebook Casper Fire-EMS, Facebook loading...

Casper Fire-EMS, Facebook Casper Fire-EMS, Facebook loading...

Photos from Saturday's Shop with a Cop