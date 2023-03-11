Casper Chamber of Commerce Hires New CEO

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce announced the hiring of their new Chief Executive Officer.

Tina Hoebelheinrich will begin as the new CEO by mid-April.

"Tina proved to the board she has the experience, knowledge and drive to make our Casper Chamber the best that it has ever been. We are really excited to have her lead our team and be a better support for our community.” Said board chair Sabrina Kemper.

Tina comes to us from within the state of Wyoming and has been The Cody Country Chamber of Commerce CEO for the past eight years. Tina accepted the new position and will be transitioning to her new opportunity over the next 30 days. This per a press release.

Hoebelheinrich commented at the time of her resignation to The Cody Country Chamber:

“I have been blessed by my time in Cody with amazing friends who have become my family and the opportunities I have been given through the Cody Chamber. We absolutely have the best staff who I know will continue the work of this organization.”

Super Flea Market Happening This Weekend in Casper The Super Flea Market is put on by The Casper Antique and Collectors Club and it's been a staple of Casper for years.