LIST: Casper Area Business Closings for Wednesday, Feb. 22nd, 2023

The strong winter storm that is on top of Casper may prompt some early closing announcements for Wednesday, Feb. 22nd, 2023.

This list will be updated continually throughout the day.

*Submissions are listed in the order they are received.*

City & Schools:

NCSD - Virtual Learning Day

Casper College - Classes, events, and activities are canceled

Business Closings:

Forefront Real Estate - Closed

Self Help Center - Closed

Bull Horn Brewing - Closed

Goosehead Insurance, The Gould Agency - Office closed but taking phone calls and emails.

Casper Country Club - Closed

Kids Works - Closed