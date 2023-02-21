LIST: Casper Area Business Closings for Wednesday, Feb. 22nd, 2023
The strong winter storm that is on top of Casper may prompt some early closing announcements for Wednesday, Feb. 22nd, 2023.
This list will be updated continually throughout the day.
*Submissions are listed in the order they are received.*
City & Schools:
- NCSD - Virtual Learning Day
- Casper College - Classes, events, and activities are canceled
Business Closings:
- Forefront Real Estate - Closed
- Self Help Center - Closed
- Bull Horn Brewing - Closed
- Goosehead Insurance, The Gould Agency - Office closed but taking phone calls and emails.
- Casper Country Club - Closed
- Kids Works - Closed