Casper Busdriver Dies on I-25 Crash, 13 Passengers Taken to Hospital

A 2009 Motor Coach bus was southbound on I-25 when it came upon a prior crash blocking the roadway.

The driver of the bus failed to stop and collided with the other vehicles, causing damage to a third vehicle that was also stopped in front of the previous crash. This per a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Timothy R. Hunger, a 65 year old Casper resident, was wearing a seatbelt, but succumbed to his injuries at the Converse County Memorial Hospital.

Thirteen passengers on the bus were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The report did not include additional information on the state of their injuries.

The crash happened at milepost 147.5 north of Douglas. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the collision at 4:30 p.m.

Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 121st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 107 in 2021, 119 in 2020, and 141 in 2019.

