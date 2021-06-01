Casper-Born Man Serving Life for Sexual Assault Dies in Prison

A Casper-born man serving a life sentence for sexual assault has died in prison.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says Charles Leslie Bruce, 69, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

Bruce was convicted of first-degree sexual assault with intrusion in Carbon County and sentenced to life on April 14, 1999 -- his 47th birthday.

As per departmental policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine Bruce's cause of death.