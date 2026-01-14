Backyard egg baskets in Casper may soon get a little more variety.

City officials are exploring an update to local ordinances that would allow residents to keep certain domesticated, non-game birds—such as quail—within city limits for egg and meat production. Currently, Casper residents are limited to keeping hen chickens only.

The conversation gained momentum after a recent court case involving a dog that attacked a neighbor’s birds. According to City Attorney Eric Nelson, both parties received citations: the dog owner for the attack, and the bird owner for keeping poultry not permitted under city rules. The case prompted city leaders to take a closer look at which birds should be allowed in town.

“At first, we were thinking there’s really no meaningful difference between keeping hens and keeping quail when it comes to noise or nuisance concerns,” Nelson said. “But once we dug in, we realized there are many different types of quail, along with other kinds of fowl. That led us to work closely with Metro Animal Shelter to create language that thoughtfully expands what residents can keep—while still carving out clear exceptions.”

loading...

According to a city memo from Casper Police Chief Shane Chaney, the birds under consideration are just as clean—or cleaner—than chickens and would not conflict with existing noise or nuisance regulations.

The recommendation was developed by Metro Animal Services Manager Jodi Decker in collaboration with city staff. If approved by the Casper City Council, the proposed ordinance changes will move to a public hearing, giving residents a chance to weigh in on the future of backyard flocks in Casper.

For urban homesteaders and curious would-be quail keepers alike, the update could signal a small but meaningful shift toward more flexible, backyard-friendly living in the city.

20 Songs You Won’t Believe Turn 20 In 2026 George Strait, One thing is clear when you look back at 2006 in country music: We were all very lucky. Several all-time great songs were released 20 years ago. These include signature songs for Kenny Chesney Carrie Underwood and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes