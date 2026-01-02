At 1:20 a.m. on January 1, 2026, Casper officially welcomed its first little miracle of the year, already making this New Year’s Day unforgettable. Weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches long, this tiny bundle rang in the year with strength, sweetness, and a whole lot of love. Welcome to the word, Hyrem Phoenix Selwyn-Chivers!

Surrounded by joy, hope, and fresh beginnings, this New Year’s baby couldn’t have picked a more symbolic moment to arrive. As fireworks faded and resolutions were just beginning, proud parents Diamond Selwyn and Brenden James Chivers started the most meaningful chapter of all — one filled with late nights, first smiles, and countless memories waiting to unfold.

This little one joins the generation shaped by the baby name and style trends of 2025, a year that celebrated short, timeless names, nature-inspired choices, and gender-neutral favorites that feel both modern and classic. Parents across the country leaned into cozy, meaningful trends — from soft neutrals and vintage-inspired nurseries to a return to handmade keepsakes and heirloom-quality baby items. More than ever, babies of this era are welcomed with intention, warmth, and a focus on connection over perfection.

Born at the exact moment the calendar turned, this baby embodies everything we hope a New Year brings: fresh starts, endless possibility, and love that grows deeper every day.

Here’s to first cuddles, first milestones, and a lifetime of New Year celebrations made brighter because of you. 💛

