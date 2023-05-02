Casper Artist Wins Wyoming Game and Fish’s Annual Conservation Stamp Contest
A Casper artist has won the Wyoming Game and Fish's 40th annual conservation stamp contest.
Justin Hayward's design will be featured on the 2024 collectible conservation stamp and limited-edition print. He will also receive $3,500.
Contest judging took place in person and online. Game and Fish received 64 entries from 23 states, including 26 entries from Wyoming artists. Roughly a third of the entries were from first-time entrants. Watch a slideshow of all entries.
Hayward’s original piece joins a collection of previous stamp show winners at the Game and Fish Cheyenne headquarters. All other entries, including placed work, are available for sale until June 1. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission receives 40 percent of the sale to support projects for fish and wildlife. If interested in purchasing any of the artwork, call 307-777-4570, stop by the Game and Fish Gift Shop in the Headquarters building or purchase online.
Adult contest winners include:
First Place: Justin Hayward of Casper, Wyoming
Second Place: Mickey Schilling of Loveland, Colorado
Third Place: Robert Barton Fowler of Rose City, Michigan
Fourth Place: Jeffrey Klinfelter of Etna Green, Indiana
Fifth Place: Kim Diment of Grayling, Michigan
Honorable mentions, listed alphabetically:Anne Harder of Lovell, Wyoming
Becky McCall of Sparks, Nevada
Dan Andrews of Denver, Colorado
Dr. Megan Beavers of Farson, Wyoming
Ginger MacIntire of Saint Anthony, Idaho
John W. Galbreath Jr. of Navarre, Florida
Jordan Sauer of Laramie, Wyoming
Juan Gomez of Quebec, Canada
Michael P. Ashmen of Summerville, South Carolina
Paul Twitchell from West Point, Utah
For the first time this year, Wyoming youth were able to participate in their own contest alongside professional artists.
Youth contest winners include:
K-2nd Grade:First Place - Katelynne H. from Pioneer Park Elementary (Teacher Mrs. Gilfillan)
Second Place - Sterling L. from Gannett Peak Elementary (Teacher Mrs. Pruett)
Third Place Braeley P. from Gannett Peak Elementary (Teacher Mrs. Pruett)
3rd-5th Grade:First Place - Zerah M. from Slade Elementary (Teacher Paige Gustafson)
Second Place - Emily P. from Slade Elementary (Teacher Paige Gustafson)
Third Place - Ewan B. from Pioneer Park Elementary (Teacher Mrs. Gilfillan)
6th-8th GradeFirst Place - Anna M. from Wyoming Connections Academy (Teacher Paige Bacon)
Second Place - Kaitlyn B. from SageValley Junior High (Teacher Molly Hubult)
Third Place - Rowan D. from Pioneer Park Elementary (Teacher Mrs. Gilfillan)
9th-12th Grade:First Place - Tavia O. from Kelly Walsh High School
“The beaver is known as nature’s engineer and the ponds they create provide important wetland habitat for many species of wildlife,” said Chris Martin, Game and Fish visual communications supervisor and coordinator of this year’s contest. “The engineering capabilities of the beaver was a characteristic captured by many artists.”
For next year's contest, the subject will be the western tanager.