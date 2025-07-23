Natrona County Arrest Log (07/21/25 – 07/23/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Defendants listed here are presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kali Vollmar, 20 - Serve Jail Time
Mikhail Wilhelm, 38 - Hold for Probation & Parole
Douglas Flewelling, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Nicholas Richardson Comstock, 37 - County Warrant/Hold
Brock Cornett, 37 - Failure to Appear
David Strong, 26 - Failure to Comply, Theft of Services
Rebecca Crane, 44 - Failure to Appear
Wiley Lutkins, 39 - Criminal Warrant
Michael Sun Rhodes, 36 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Lee Yates, 50 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test, Hold for Probation and Parole
Jerimiah White, 36 - Hold for Probation & Parole
Joshua Roberts, 46 - Camping in the City
Rochelle Gillilan, 44 - DWUI (1st or 2nd w/i)
Dana Clark, 38 - Public Intoxcation
Ethan Eklund, 24 - Pedestrian Under the Influence
