Natrona County Arrest Log (07/21/25 – 07/23/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Defendants listed here are presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kali Vollmar, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Mikhail Wilhelm, 38 - Hold for Probation & Parole

Douglas Flewelling, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Nicholas Richardson Comstock, 37 - County Warrant/Hold

Brock Cornett, 37 - Failure to Appear

David Strong, 26 - Failure to Comply, Theft of Services

Rebecca Crane, 44 - Failure to Appear

Wiley Lutkins, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Michael Sun Rhodes, 36 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Lee Yates, 50 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jerimiah White, 36 - Hold for Probation & Parole

Joshua Roberts, 46 - Camping in the City

Rochelle Gillilan, 44 - DWUI (1st or 2nd w/i)

Dana Clark, 38 - Public Intoxcation

Ethan Eklund, 24 - Pedestrian Under the Influence

