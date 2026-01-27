Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/26/26 - 01/27/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/26/26 – 01/27/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Mindy Garner, 52, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
Jonah Hills, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Ricky Perry, 47, Criminal Warrant, fail to Comply, Hold for WSP
Jermaine Palato, 41, Hold for probation and Parole
Terry Bussey, 54, Serve Jail Time
Joshua Hoyer, 35, Fail to Appear, District Bench Warrant,
Brittany Tennyson, 27, Hold for WSP
Valerie Frisby, 23, Fail to Comply
Jonathan Kittrell, 42, Serve Jail Time
Bridgette Moyte, 38, Hold for probation an Parole
Jesus Charles-Leal, 33, Immigration Hold
Jesus Pastrana, 29, Immigration Hold
Dixon Jaramillo-Moreno, 30, Immigration Hold
Kaila Smith, Hold for probation and Parole
Daniel Gonzalez-Rivera, 28, Immigration Hold
Abelardo Martinez-Martenez, 33, Immigration Hold
James Sleep, 53, Hold for Probation and Parole
Isaac Martinez, 19, DEFRAUD DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST: MANUF, SALE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, EXCEED 30 MPH IN URBAN DISTRICT
Martin Harris, 60, Criminal Warrant
Brenden Chivers-Neer, 29, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense
