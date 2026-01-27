Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/26/26 - 01/27/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Mindy Garner, 52, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Jonah Hills, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Ricky Perry, 47, Criminal Warrant, fail to Comply, Hold for WSP

Jermaine Palato, 41, Hold for probation and Parole

Terry Bussey, 54, Serve Jail Time

Joshua Hoyer, 35, Fail to Appear, District Bench Warrant,

Brittany Tennyson, 27, Hold for WSP

Valerie Frisby, 23, Fail to Comply

Jonathan Kittrell, 42, Serve Jail Time

Bridgette Moyte, 38, Hold for probation an Parole

Jesus Charles-Leal, 33, Immigration Hold

Jesus Pastrana, 29, Immigration Hold

Dixon Jaramillo-Moreno, 30, Immigration Hold

Kaila Smith, Hold for probation and Parole

Daniel Gonzalez-Rivera, 28, Immigration Hold

Abelardo Martinez-Martenez, 33, Immigration Hold

James Sleep, 53, Hold for Probation and Parole

Isaac Martinez, 19, DEFRAUD DRUG & ALCOHOL TEST: MANUF, SALE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, EXCEED 30 MPH IN URBAN DISTRICT

Martin Harris, 60, Criminal Warrant

Brenden Chivers-Neer, 29, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense

