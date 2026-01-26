Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/24/26 - 01/26/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jason Jennings, 31, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 GR

Tavarez Hughes, 22, UNDR INFLUENCE CONT SUBSTANCE, Controlled Sub Poss

Jose Aguilar Jiminez, 39, CRTSY Hold OT/Agenc

Donald Raines, 49, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant x6, Theft-Und $1000

Elpidio Perez-Hernandez, 39, CRTSY Hold OT/Agenc, Immigration Hold

Keevin Ware, 30, Criminal Warrant

Vicki Rowan, 50, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/hold for Agency

Thomas Hallock, 48, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF

Nia Washington, 31, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Mindy Garner, 52, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Jonah Hills, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

📣✨ State Spirit Competition in Casper 📣🏆 Cheerleaders, dancers, and stunt teams from across the state brought their energy, skill, and school pride to compete for top honors in cheer, hip-hop, jazz, gameday, and more. It’s an action-packed celebration of teamwork and talent you won’t want to miss! 💥🙌 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore