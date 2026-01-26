Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/24/26 - 01/26/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/24/26 – 01/26/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jason Jennings, 31, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 GR
Tavarez Hughes, 22, UNDR INFLUENCE CONT SUBSTANCE, Controlled Sub Poss
Jose Aguilar Jiminez, 39, CRTSY Hold OT/Agenc
Donald Raines, 49, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant x6, Theft-Und $1000
Elpidio Perez-Hernandez, 39, CRTSY Hold OT/Agenc, Immigration Hold
Keevin Ware, 30, Criminal Warrant
Vicki Rowan, 50, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/hold for Agency
Thomas Hallock, 48, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF
Nia Washington, 31, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Mindy Garner, 52, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
Jonah Hills, 21, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
📣✨ State Spirit Competition in Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore
Casper Honors MLK Day With A Powerful Day Of Service at First Methodist Church
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore