Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/13/26 - 01/14/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/13/26 – 01/14/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ruth Mena Tellez, 43, Bond revocation
Kenneth Addison, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Thomas Gutierrez, 28, Fail to Comply
Donnie Sausedo, 48, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Dalton Williams, 31, Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
Keisha McKinsey, 29, Fail to Appear
Dominic Arthur, 32, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Maxwell Andersen, 32, Criminal Warrant
Bradley Faraci, 25, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Stephen Koch, 47, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-willfully Resist, Physic
