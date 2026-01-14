Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/13/26 - 01/14/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ruth Mena Tellez, 43, Bond revocation

Kenneth Addison, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Thomas Gutierrez, 28, Fail to Comply

Donnie Sausedo, 48, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Dalton Williams, 31, Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Keisha McKinsey, 29, Fail to Appear

Dominic Arthur, 32, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Maxwell Andersen, 32, Criminal Warrant

Bradley Faraci, 25, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Stephen Koch, 47, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-willfully Resist, Physic

6 Stories Tourists Miss at Western Colorado’s Most Famous Views Before diving into the list, it helps to know why these places show up in so many photos in the first place. Western Colorado’s most photographed spots aren’t just visually striking — they sit at the intersection of dramatic geology, deep history, and human storytelling. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams