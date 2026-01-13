Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/12/26 – 01/13/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Marshal Sipp, 33, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Sammy Jaques, 34, District Court Bench Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Brent Sanborn, 24, Hold for probation and Parole
Ivan Zamidio Landeros, 30, Immigration Hold
Carver Fischer, 32, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST
Santana Chapa, 53, Hold for probation and Parole
Donald Zimmer, 52, Assault and Battery
Patricia Patten, 38, Hold for Probation and Parole
Milo Bishop, 60, Serve Jail Time
Donald Young, 63, Fail to appear
