This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Marshal Sipp, 33, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Sammy Jaques, 34, District Court Bench Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Brent Sanborn, 24, Hold for probation and Parole

Ivan Zamidio Landeros, 30, Immigration Hold

Carver Fischer, 32, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST

Santana Chapa, 53, Hold for probation and Parole

Donald Zimmer, 52, Assault and Battery

Patricia Patten, 38, Hold for Probation and Parole

Milo Bishop, 60, Serve Jail Time

Donald Young, 63, Fail to appear

Casper Home Schooler Robotics Team Prepares for World Lego Competition 2024: Veni Vidi Duci -- I came, I saw, I calculated Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM