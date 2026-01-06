Natrona County Arrest Log (01/05/26—01/06/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Zachary Patch, 29, Serve Jail Time

Velinda Brown, 52, Public Intoxication prohibited, criminal warrant

Kaiden Hepp, 18, Serve Jail Time

Willoughby Porter, 23, Serve Jail Time

Gabriel Montano, 50, Serve Jail Time

Kyle Rasmussen, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jonathan Johnson, 49 - Fail to Appear

Fady Osseiran, 53 - Immigration Hold

Andrew Goldstein, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Zachary Foster, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sadie Nation, 32 - Fail to Appear

Gabrielle Ruybal, 23 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Interference, Possession Controlled Substance: Liquid, and Pill or Cap, Petty Theft

Natasha Banda, 30 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kevin Piper, 25 - Fail to Comply

Joshua Goad, 50 - Domestic Battery, 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Malika Brown, 34 - Fail to Appear

Austin Harrison, 36 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More