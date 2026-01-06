Natrona County Arrest Log (01/05/26—01/06/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Zachary Patch, 29, Serve Jail Time
Velinda Brown, 52, Public Intoxication prohibited, criminal warrant
Kaiden Hepp, 18, Serve Jail Time
Willoughby Porter, 23, Serve Jail Time
Gabriel Montano, 50, Serve Jail Time
Kyle Rasmussen, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Jonathan Johnson, 49 - Fail to Appear
Fady Osseiran, 53 - Immigration Hold
Andrew Goldstein, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Zachary Foster, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Sadie Nation, 32 - Fail to Appear
Gabrielle Ruybal, 23 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Interference, Possession Controlled Substance: Liquid, and Pill or Cap, Petty Theft
Natasha Banda, 30 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Kevin Piper, 25 - Fail to Comply
Joshua Goad, 50 - Domestic Battery, 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
Malika Brown, 34 - Fail to Appear
Austin Harrison, 36 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Tips To Prevent The Flu
Gallery Credit: CANVA