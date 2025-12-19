Casper Recent Arrest Log (12/18/25 -12/19/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Heather Cranmer, 33, Fail to appear
Ramon Chavez Cruz, 46, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency
Adison Otosi, 30, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency
Eleazar Salmoran, 32, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency
Anthony Ashley, 36, Serve Jail Time
Ramon Lopez, 40, District Court Bench Warrant
Nicole Phipps, 41, Criminal Warrant
Adarus Greenway, 39, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst
Patricia Patten, 37, Hold for Probation and Parole
Luis Aldrete Torres, 39, Serve Jail Time
Christopher Baker, 48, Hold for Probation and Parole
Joshua Tennyson, 34, Fail to Comply, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Tamara Dotomain, 42, Public Intoxication
