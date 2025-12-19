This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Heather Cranmer, 33, Fail to appear

Ramon Chavez Cruz, 46, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency

Adison Otosi, 30, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency

Eleazar Salmoran, 32, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency

Anthony Ashley, 36, Serve Jail Time

Ramon Lopez, 40, District Court Bench Warrant

Nicole Phipps, 41, Criminal Warrant

Adarus Greenway, 39, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst

Patricia Patten, 37, Hold for Probation and Parole

Luis Aldrete Torres, 39, Serve Jail Time

Christopher Baker, 48, Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua Tennyson, 34, Fail to Comply, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Tamara Dotomain, 42, Public Intoxication

