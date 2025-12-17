Natrona County Arrest Log (12/16/25 - 12/17/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Marlyee Friday, 23, Fail to Appear

Lucas Hallock, 45, District Court Bench Warrant, Theft- $1000 or More, Prop Destruction- $1000 or More

Shane Patrick, 37, Theft- $1000 or More, Prop Destruction: $1000 or More

Amaya Garcia, 22, Possess Contr Subst- Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Possess Contr Subst- Pill or Cap- 3 gram

Arturo Perez-Garibay, 43, Immigration Hold

Elidio Martinez-Nieto, 37, Immigration Hold

Jamie Morales-Maren, 26, Immigration Hold

Gerson Rodriguez-Maradiaga, 19, Immigration Hold

Juan Guerrero-Martinez, 45, Immigration Hold

Chanzler Cole, 26, Criminal Warrant

Donnie Sausedo, 48, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container- Possess/dispense in open

Dominic Arther, 32, Fail to Appear

Elliot Aeschliman, 20, Under 21-Possess Alcohol

Daniel Selvig, 61, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd offense Within.

